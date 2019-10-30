|
|
|
Elsie (Kostaras) Spidle, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on October 24, 2019 at the age of 91. Elsie was born in Aromas, CA and lived her entire life in Corralitos and Watsonville.
Elsie graduated from Watsonville High School and worked at Western Frozen Foods where she met her husband Roy. They were married for 46 years until Roy's passing in 2000. After being a stay-at-home mom until her children were in high school, she worked at the flower shop at Ford's Department Store. After her employment with Ford's she continued to do floral design and crafts from home for family and friends.
She was known for her beautiful rolled ribbon roses, ice cream cone cupcakes and her numerous, kindhearted "letters to the editor" in the Watsonville Register Pajaronian newspaper. She loved the actress Doris Day and corresponded with her regularly. Elsie enjoyed listening to music and won many contests through local radio station, KOMY.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Roy, and her son Robert. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Spidle of Salinas, Mary Spidle of Louisville, KY and Kathy Treanor and her husband Mark of Watsonville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Clayton Treanor and his fiancé, Ana Narez of Watsonville, Suzi Clark and her husband, John of San Diego; her great-granddaughters, Maria Medrano, Livyana Treanor; nephew David Howes and niece Linda Vasquez. Elsie loved animals, and also leaves behind grand-dogs Lucy, Penny, Leonard and Butters.
Elsie's family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Watsonville Post Acute Center and to Heartland Hospice for their kindness and loving care.
A private family service will be held at Valley Public Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Elsie's wish would be for people to carry out a random act of kindness or handwrite a note, letter or card showing your appreciation for someone you love.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Oct. 30 to Nov. 16, 2019