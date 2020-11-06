Elvia Rodriguez de Ramirez died peacefully on Oct. 29 at her home following a battle with a lengthy illness.



She was a native of Tamazula, Jalisco, Mexico but a resident of Watsonville for the last 63 years. Mrs. Ramirez was employed in a variety of fields including farm labor, cannery, seamstress and housekeeper, but her primary occupation was a homemaker and mother to her children. She was an excellent cook most known for her traditional Mexican dishes. Her salsas and chiles were delicious but so spicy. She also loved to crochet and sew, especially for her granddaughters. Traveling and entertaining friends and family brought her much joy.



Mrs. Ramirez is survived by her husband of 56 years, Javier Ramirez Jr.; one daughter, Elvia Ramírez; two sons, Fernando Ramirez and Javier Ramirez III (Dawn); and three grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters. She is preceded in death by her mother Carmen Garcia; siblings, Alicia Saldaña, Rodolfo and Daniel Torres and one granddaughter.



Limited visitation will be held at Mehl's Colonial Chapel Nov. 9 from 3-9pm with the rosary recited at 5:30pm. The funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church on Nov. 10 at 10am with burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store