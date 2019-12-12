|
|
|
Emidio Gonzalez died December 9, 2019, in San Vincente, Baja California. He was 69.
A native of El Cerrito Colorado, Michoacan, Mexico, he came to California, settling in Watsonville in the early 70's. Emidio worked at Miranda Mushrooms. In the early 90's he lived in Riverside for seven years before returning to San Vincente. Emidio enjoyed watching soccer and the news, listening to music and spending time with his family.
Emidio leaves his two sons, Manuel and Elias Gonzalez both of Watsonville; daughter, Margarita Gonzalez also of Watsonville; a brother, Jesus Gonzalez, and two sisters, Josefina and Maria Gonzalez. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Adrian Rodriguez, Manuel, Eliana and Elias Gonzalez, David and Natalie Sarabia; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Victor Manuel Rodriguez and a sister Anita Gonzalez.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, at Mehl's Colonial Chapel from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Friday, December 20, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church. Burial will follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 12 to Dec. 28, 2019