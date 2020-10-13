June 25, 1970 – October 5, 2020



Emilio "JR" was called home, or as he would put it, "boarded his Midnight Train to Georgia," the evening of October 5, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.



As we struggle to bid him farewell on his next journey, we know we can always find his spirit through his pastimes. Whenever we catch a Raiders game, play some oldies at full volume, watch "Days of Our Lives," or spend time with his mom, we'll think of this good-humored man and his many catch phrases. If you had the honor to work alongside him during his Martinelli or Sambrailo days here in Watsonville, you'll probably remember a few of those phrases yourself. It was just like him to bring life and good times into any room; a style all his own, something we won't easily forget.



You will always be missed and loved by many. "Deuces."



Emilio is survived by his mother Hilda Hernandez, sisters Diana and Sonia Hernandez; daughter Mariah Guttierez; nieces Eva and Emily Cobos, Kaleena Rodriguez; nephews Manuel, Emilio, and Branden Rodriguez, and Dimitri Martinez.



He was preceded in death by his father, Emilio Hernandez, and big sister Maria H. Rodriguez.

