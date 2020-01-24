|
Ernesto Miguel Molina, known to his friends as "Ernie," died on Jan. 16. He was 53.
Mr. Molina was born July 24, 1966, in Watsonville, and was the son of Catalino Salita Molina from the Philippines and Dionicia Mendoza Macias from Mexico.
Mr. Molina was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his mother, wife Margarita Fernandez, brother and sister-in-law Alex "Buck" and Gina Molina, brother Sergio Macias, brothers-in-law and sisters Manuel and Cathy Gonzalez, and Jesse and Marcela Jimenez. In addition to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and uncles and aunts.
A native of Watsonville, Mr. Molina worked in the auto industry for more than 20 years and was a custom car enthusiast. He was known for his love of life, music, lowriding, cruising and hanging out with family and friends. Even though Mr. Molina had to live with health issues the last few years, he managed to keep a smile not only on his face but also on those around him.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7, 2020