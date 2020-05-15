Eusebia J. Zaragoza died peacefully on May 7. She was 85.



Born on Aug. 14, 1934 in Austin, Texas to parents Andrew Santanna and Cora Martinez, she was one of six children.



She worked hard to provide for her two sons. She worked for many years in various positions, working in the fields and in a nursery packaging roses and carnations before she went into business for herself as a housekeeper. After retirement, she was able to live life to the fullest by spending time with her family, especially at family gatherings during the holidays.



She enjoyed watching the San Francisco 49ers and movies, and going to church. She made us smile, laugh and cry but, in the end, she was there for anyone who needed her, and always wanted the best for her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a warm-hearted woman and will be missed dearly.



She is survived by her son Abraham Gomez, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and five siblings. She was preceded in death by her son Percy S. Juarez.



Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a public viewing will not be held.

