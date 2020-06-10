Beloved mother and grandmother, Evelyn Marie Balla passed peacefully on March 21, 2020 at the age of 95.



Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Marlene Carnes and Jolene (Jim) Burns, grandchildren Stephanie Carnes, Thira and Marcus Burns, sister Madeline Brickwedel, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Joseph Balla.



Born October 23, 1924 to John Rodrigues Netto and Rose Ferreira Netto in Santa Clara, California, Evelyn spent her childhood in Pajaro Valley where she would go on to start a family of her own.



Evelyn was a remarkable homemaker, who took great pride in her home and garden. Her creativity and craftsmanship were evident in every project. An accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed sewing many recital costumes and dresses for her daughters.



Evelyn loved her family, and greatly enjoyed her friends and neighbors. She hosted gatherings with delight – drawing together those she loved with her delicious cooking. Whether your favorite was her hors d'oeuvres, a rich Portuguese roast, apricot pies or four-layer cakes, the love and care Evelyn put into each was cherished and will not be forgotten.



She met her retirement years with the same zeal and vigor. Evelyn continued to travel with friends in her motorhome all the while being available for her grandchildren. She also participated in the YLI and ISTW and was a lifelong member of the PFSA.



Evelyn will be remembered for her spirited character, positive outlook, and perseverance.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store