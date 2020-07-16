Federico Castaneda died unexpectedly on July 1. He was 54.
Born on May 28, 1966 in San Luis RC, Mexico, his family migrated to Watsonville where he attended Pajaro Middle School and Watsonville High School.
Mr. Castaneda loved soccer, playing for WHS for all four years. He loved watching football and shared this love with his son Eric. He was a true 49ers fan. To relax, he played golf with his "Mandilones" friends at local golf courses.
He attended Hartnell College and San Jose State University where he earned degrees in Bilingual Education and a Masters in Counseling Education.
He loved working at WHS as a counselor and guiding students to follow their dreams.
He is survived by his two children, Eric and Yasmin Castaneda. He is also survived by his 12 nephews and nieces and his four sisters, Rosa, Leticia, Carmen, and Lupita.
Visitation services were held Thursday at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. A burial service will take place at Valley Public Cemetery today around 11am.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.