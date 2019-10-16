Felipa De Leon died at Dominican Hospital on Oct. 8, surrounded by her family.
Ms. De Leon was born on Aug. 30, 1968 in Mission Texas, but made Watsonville her home for 44 years.
She is survived by her siblings; Maggie De Leon, Petra De Leon, Juana De Leon,
Blanca De Leon and Edward De Leon. Also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and four great-nephews and nieces.
Ms. De Leon will be remembered for her optimism and positive approach to life.
She was a volunteer for Shared Adventures (A Day on The Beach) and Commission of Disability in Santa Cruz.
A Celebration of Life will be announced on Facebook at a later date.
The family encourages to donate to a cancer foundation of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Oct. 16 to Nov. 14, 2019