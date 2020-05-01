Floy Fumiko Sakata (née Yamada) was born in 1925 and raised in Las Animas, Colorado. Her parents were Frank and Tei Yamada, Issei immigrants from Japan whose other children were Dorothy, Lily, Edna, William, George and Julius.
She attended college, earned her teaching credential and began her lifelong career as an elementary school teacher. She settled in Oakland to continue teaching. In 1968 she moved to Watsonville to marry the late Tommy Sakata, and continued teaching at Bradley Elementary School in Corralitos. Mrs. Sakata was a member of Westview Presbyterian Church and the JACL, and had a great passion for learning, travel and adventure.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tommy Sakata, brothers William, Julius, and George Yamada, sisters Lily Sakata and Edna Nagata. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Sakurada, her stepchildren George Sakata, Jeanne Patterson (Tim), Cindy Okuji (David), and Janice Schultze (Rob) and her grandchildren.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Westview Presbyterian Church. A private graveside burial and service will be held at a future date.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Watsonville from May 1 to May 15, 2020.