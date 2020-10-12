Or Copy this URL to Share

Strong, beautiful, joyous free spirit of love and light, Francine died peacefully in her Capitola, CA home surrounded by family on September 24th, 2020, at the age of 66.



Francine was born on March 20, 1954, in Yakima, Washington to Patricia and William Moody. In 1960, the Moodys moved to California, and by 1965, the family had settled in La Selva Beach to raise their ensuing eight children.



Francine graduated from Aptos High School in 1972, where she had displayed an early interest in ecology, helping to start a club there. She attended Cabrillo College for two years, furthering her landscaping, ecosystem and business knowledge.



A tremendously dedicated worker, Francine enjoyed a 34-year tenure as horticulturist extraordinaire at Pasatiempo Golf Course, a top venue in the country. Landscaping was a passion, and Francine possessed an impressive mastery of the art. Beyond her work at Pasatiempo, Francine pursued entrepreneurial endeavors in the form of consultancy work, where she conceived and implemented design-to-build strategies that incorporated an artistic practicality, and a holistic approach that always maintained a bit of fun.



In 1984, at the dawn of what would become a wonderful time of growth, encouragement and accomplishment, Francine became mother to Michael Carrillo. Though unrecognized by law at the time, and not without a degree of adversity from society at large, Francine blazed a trail for the LGBTQ community, acting as irrefutable proof that families come in all shapes and sizes, and demonstrating beyond a shred of doubt that the love of a mother for her son can overcome anything. She is an inspiration to be emulated, and the best parent that any child could hope for.



In 2008, when it finally was legal to do so, Francine married her decades-long partner, Debby Carroll. The couple built a life together over the course of 30 years, and the relationship that they shared represents the greatest of human commitments, and a true partnership that only the luckiest among us will understand or experience.



Always very active, Francine enjoyed running, golfing, basketball, kayaking, swimming, hiking and birding. But, her greatest satisfaction was her family and friends. Francine's grandchildren held an exceptionally special place in her heart, and the connection between them was a joy for anyone who witnessed it. She was always present for them, and played a pivotal role in their young lives that will be dearly missed, but forever remembered.



Francine was the center of our large family and always brought us together. Never one to pass up a water gun fight, game or adventure, Francine was often the life of the party in all the good ways. If something wasn't happening, she got it going.



Musically gifted, she picked up guitar, harmonica, drums and played a mean set of spoons. She was creative in all ways, and was talented in art and crafts, as well.



The way Francine lived brought joy to many, and to know her was to love her. Always true to herself, she pushed for the needed advancement of social norms by simply living her life genuinely, and without making enemies. In a word, RARE.



Though she is and will continue to be deeply missed, we are grateful that Francine is free from the illness that took her from us far too soon. She will live on in all of us that knew and loved her sassy ways.



Francine is survived by her spouse, Debby Carroll, son, Michael Carrillo, his wife, Emily; her grandchildren, Sophie, Patrick, Farrah and Holden; her siblings, Storms, David, Corinne, Christine, Walter, and Colin. Francine was preceded in death by her brother Jeff and her parents, William and Patricia Moody.



Our Francine passed away as the result of an uncommon brain disorder, similar to Parkinson's disease, called PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). It claimed her painfully early, and Debby was there every step of the way. In keeping with her giving spirit, Francine donated her brain in support of the furtherance of science.



A memorial with immediate family and friends will occur in one of Francine's favorite outdoor places (with proper social distancing and masks) in the near future. Condolences and memories can be left on www.legacy.com under Francine's name. This is a great way for us all to connect, grieve and celebrate Francine's life safely together moving forward. Please do leave remembrances if you have them...they are treasures to those of us left behind. The family would like to thank Hospice of Santa Cruz County for wonderful assistance. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to PSP at www.brainsupportnetwork.org.

