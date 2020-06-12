Francisco Ramos Caro died on June 5. He was 63.
Mr. Ramos is preceded in death by his mother, Maria de Jesus Ramos.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Librada A. Ramos, his father, Francisco Ramos and his three children, Francisco Ramos Jr., Adrian Ramos, and Joanna Ramos. He is also survived by his siblings Martin Ramos, Teresa, Chayo, Martha, Rosa, Ruth, Norma, and Nora, as well as by his four grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com
Published in Watsonville from Jun. 12 to Jun. 26, 2020.