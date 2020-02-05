|
Frank (Francisco) Furtado Dutra passed away in his home on January 27, 2020 in Watsonville California.
Frank was born August 14, 1931, in the city of Rebeira Funda on the island of Faial, Azores Portugal to his parents Jose Dutra and Rosa Dutra.
He married his former wife Maria Escobar in February 1957, and in July they immigrated to Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada to start their new life. He worked in Portugal as a blacksmith, and after immigrating worked in typical new immigrant jobs, including building the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in Vancouver, Canada. In 1970 he moved to Watsonville, California. He later retired from Radiac Abrasives in Santa Cruz, where he made industrial grinding discs and wheels.
Frank loved spending his days at Capitola Beach and fishing at Seacliff State Beach Park. His passion, at a very independent 88 years old, was going dancing two or three times per week with his many friends. He was very close to his family, especially his beloved sister-in-law Fatima Dutra and her two children Michelle Duafala and Monique Dutra and their families.
Frank is survived by his only child Elvis Dutra, his daughter-in-law Kiron and his grandsons Jared and Connor, who were his pride and joy from New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada. He is also survived by four of his 12 siblings: Balbina, Henrique, Eduardo and João.
A rosary is scheduled for Monday, February 17th, 2020, from 6:00 - 9:00pm at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, Watsonville, California. All are welcome to attend to remember Frank's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the at https://www.lung.org/
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 5 to Feb. 22, 2020