Frank Sanchez Felix Jr. died on April 23. He was 65.
Mr. Felix was born on Jan. 16, 1955 in Salinas to Francisco and Jennie Carmen Felix. His passion was working on cars and refurbishing bicycles. He was a proud participant of the Watsonville 4th of July parade in his 1994 Crown Victoria.
He was preceded in death by his wife Francisca Felix.
He is survived by his siblings Salvador (Jennie), Frances (Gregorio), Rosalie, Lupe, Mary (Rafael), Reynalda and Raymond; several nieces, nephews, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private family visitation and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The family asks that any donations be made directly to Ave Maria Memorial Chapel.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com, 724 4751.
Published in Watsonville from May 15 to May 29, 2020.