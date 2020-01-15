|
Frederick (Fred) Schalow passed away peacefully January 4, 2020. He was 87 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Schalow and sister Helen Jensen. He is survived by his wife Edna Schalow; daughter, Denise Alexander (Kelvin) and their two sons; his son, Michael Schalow (Julie Lolmaugh); sister Ruth Peterson; his nephew and three nieces; stepdaughter Terry Steele (David), Georgetta Kopp (George) and their families. Freddie was loved, and will be missed by many.
Fred was born at the family home in Corralitos, CA. At 18 he joined the Navy and served four years as a shipman aboard the USS George K. MacKenzie. He loved being a sailor and delighted in regaling all with his stories of life aboard ship and in various ports. Upon return, he married Barbara Luich (Bella) and started a family. Fred worked as a mechanic and a truck driver at Marty Franich Ford in Watsonville and John Randazzo, Inc. in Castroville. He married Edna Taylor in Reno July 2, 1977; they spent over 45 years together. Fred was never happier than when driving with Edna to the casinos in Reno and around California. You should have seen his smile when he won the "Big One" (twice!). He especially loved his Edna's cooking. She took amazing care of "Her Freddie".
In Fred's younger years, he enjoyed fishing in Corralitos, hunting and tinkering with cars. He was always happy to share a story, and lend a hand when needed. Later he worked as a grounds keeper for the Corralitos Women's Club and Firehouse where he earned the honorary moniker, "Mayor of Corralitos". He also belonged to the Corralitos Grange Hall.
On behalf of his wife and family, we would like to thank Valley Haven Assisted Living and Santa Cruz Hospice for their excellent care, comfort and support.
There will be no services per Fred's wishes. Instead, please share an act of kindness with someone in his memory, and/or contribute to a .
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 15 to Feb. 1, 2020