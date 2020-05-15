Gene B. Flesner of Watsonville died on April 19.



He was like a nice sip of bourbon–smooth and sweet, with just a little bit of spice to hint at that devilish wit of his. He enjoyed a nice drive and never left the house without his Stetson, always the gentleman, making sure to take it off whenever he walked inside. If there was any one person who could make a stranger feel welcome, as if they'd known you forever, he was that person.



He was a tinkerer at heart who loved working with his hands, and ending his day with his favorite meal of chili beans. However, he was also known to enjoy a nice pizza pie with his favorite people in the world–his family, his hearty laughter making it known how much he enjoyed being around them.



Mr. Flesner is loved and survived by his three daughters Deborah, Karen, and Leila, his seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary. Private family services will be held to honor his life. Until we meet again, "See ya later, alligator."

