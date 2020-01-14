|
Gene DiCicco, a Watsonville resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, Mary, and his family on December 19, 2019. He was 77.
Gene was born in San Francisco on December 30, 1941. A few years later, Gene's parents, Jules and Florence DiCicco, moved the family to Sunnyvale, CA where Gene attended Sunnyvale High School and worked at San Mateo Florist, the family gift and flower shop. In 1973, he moved his family to Watsonville to participate in the family rose growing business.
Extremely active and generous to the community he lived in, Gene was a member of many local organizations such as the Elk's Club and Watsonville Rotary. During his tenure as Rotary President, he recruited the most members the club has ever had. Gene also served several terms as a member of the Watsonville Community Hospital Board of Directors and was co-creator of the Pajaro Valley Community Health Trust's popular annual fundraiser, "An Evening of Wine and Roses" which continues to be a great community event, supporting healthcare locally.
Gene was most content spending time with family and close friends, but he loved to travel and entertain too. He was very genuine in his interest in other people and made friends wherever his extensive travels took him. He enjoyed all cuisines and found great joy in experimenting with new recipes – as well as cooking old family favorites. Another pastime for Gene, begun in his high school days, was his collection of vintage and rare beer cans. Over time, he became a well-known and respected expert in the breweriana community.
He will be missed greatly.
Rest in Peace Gene!
Memorial service will be held at the Watsonville Elks Club on March 19, 2020, 1PM.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 14 to Feb. 1, 2020