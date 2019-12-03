|
|
|
George Richard Tosello left this earth to be with his heavenly Father on November 26, 2019. Born on April 25, 1930 George was a Marine at the end of WWII and was called back for the Korean War, earning the rank of Sergeant. After working in agriculture in San Jose and Aptos, CA he turned his passion for bowling into a career by purchasing Cabrillo Lanes in Watsonville in 1966 and Surf Bowl (now Boardwalk Bowl) in 1974.
In 2008 George returned to his agriculture roots by planting an organic avocado orchard, which he tended to on a daily basis. He continued his other passion – flying – until age 80, making many cross-country trips in his beautiful Beech Bonanza.
George leaves behind the love of his life, Gayle Morris Stone Tosello, four sons Carey, Garth, Chris all of Sisters, OR and Gregg of CAN, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
George was passionate about life, and that is how he lived. A man who loved family, people and Jesus.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 3 to Dec. 21, 2019