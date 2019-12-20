|
|
|
Gerardo Fuentes Rodriguez died on Dec. 5 at Oasis of Hope Hospital in Tijuana, Mexico.
Born on March 2, 1957 in San Pedro Tesistan, Jalisco, Mexico to Guadalupe Rodriguez and Alberto Fuentes Paz, he moved to Watsonville in 1970.
He picked strawberries for Kimura Farms during the day and attended school at night to learn English and pick up a vocation. He earned his welding license and went on to work for Walters Manufacturing for more than 30 years.
He loved playing guitar and in the late '70s he and his friends formed a band called "Tentacion."
He was part of the Assumption Church choir in Pajaro and donated his time to teach children how to play the guitar. He also helped put together spiritual retreats to San Pablo de Colores, which he called his second home.
He leaves behind four children, Joel Fuentes, Gerardo Jr. Fuentes Alcaras, Rene Fuentes Alcaras and Teresita Fuentes Alcaras, as well as six siblings: Rosario, Sergio, Mariana, Ruben, Ramon and Olga.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. today at St. Patrick's church, 721 Main St., with a burial to follow at Valley Catholic Cemetery, 2401 East Lake Ave. A celebration of life will be held at San Pablo de Colores, 515 San Juan Road, after.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020