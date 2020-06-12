Gertrude Angela Wohnoutka died on May 30 at De Un Amor, where she spent the last six years. She was 99.



She was born to John and Susan Jansen on July 3, 1920 in Olivia, Minnesota. She was married to George Wohnoutka on Aug. 23, 1938 and was a loving mother to her six sons and daughter.



She was a resident of Santa Cruz County for the past 40 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter Beverly. She is survived by her sons: John, Dan, Ron, Donnie, Dave and Robert.



She will be remembered as a happy person whose favorite saying was that she was "happy and healthy." Everyone who knew her loved her and in the process, she touched lives through her own genuine happiness. She loved to shop at Nob Hill, enjoy her coffee at Red Apple Café, and was fond of the friendships made there.



No services will be held. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.

