Giovanni Magaña Ortiz died unexpectedly on Sept. 11. He was only 23 years old.



Mr. Magaña Ortiz was born June 21, 1997 in Watsonville to Jesus Magaña and Graciela Ortiz.



He was a really happy and noble young man who always had a smile on his face. He loved fishing but mostly he loved spending time with his daughters and family.



He is survived by his parents; Jesus Magaña and Graciela Ortiz, his siblings; Jesus, Eric and Maria Yesenia Magaña, and his daughters; Savannah Blue and Franchesca Nalla Magaña.



A private family service will be held. No public service information is available. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

