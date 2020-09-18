1/1
Giovanni Ortiz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Giovanni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Giovanni Magaña Ortiz died unexpectedly on Sept. 11. He was only 23 years old.

Mr. Magaña Ortiz was born June 21, 1997 in Watsonville to Jesus Magaña and Graciela Ortiz.

He was a really happy and noble young man who always had a smile on his face. He loved fishing but mostly he loved spending time with his daughters and family.

He is survived by his parents; Jesus Magaña and Graciela Ortiz, his siblings; Jesus, Eric and Maria Yesenia Magaña, and his daughters; Savannah Blue and Franchesca Nalla Magaña.

A private family service will be held. No public service information is available. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Watsonville from Sep. 18 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved