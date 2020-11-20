Gloria Jean Eredia, a longtime resident of Watsonville, died peacefully on Nov. 9. She was 50 years old.



Ms. Eredia was born in Santa Clara County and was raised in Watsonville where she would live the rest of her life. She was a big fan of Oldies and Freestyle music and she loved being at the beach. But most of all, she loved spending time with her four children and her grandchildren.



She is survived by her sons Santos Carranco, Jr., Jesse Carranco and Jeremiah Carranco and her daughter Sara Elena Zepeda. She is also survived by her siblings Salley Gomez, Jessica Acosta and Robert Eredia. She also leaves behind three beloved grandchildren.



Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with her funeral arrangements. Due to increased Covid-19 health restrictions, a private family viewing will be held. No public information is available.

