Affectionately known as Grammy, Grace Louise Huck was born in Watsonville, CA., October 3, 1939 and died on September 14, 2020 at her home in Sonora, CA., surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was 80.



She was born to Charles William and Helen Zadell (Hamblin) Huck. Her parents owned Huck's Service Station on the corner of Freedom Blvd and Roach Road, Freedom, CA.



Grace graduated from Watsonville High and after raising her family, she went on to earn an AA degree in Administration of Justice from Hartnell College in Salinas, and a BA degree in Business Management from St. Mary's College in Moraga.



Her professional career spanned many different fields starting out as a bank teller, a secretary for the local ARCO distribution company in Pajaro, a Notary Public for 8 years and longtime secretary for the Moss Landing Harbor District. She also penned articles for several local newspapers most notably, "Pages from Moss Landing," North County News. After retiring from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, she and her husband Henry moved to Sonora so they could be closer to Lake Pinecrest where they loved to fish, camp, and watch their grandkids play in the water.



Grace loved to travel. She crisscrossed the US in planes, trains, and automobiles. She traveled to Hong Kong, Macau, Tokyo, London, England and to Guadalupe, Mexico. She loved to crochet special garments for her kids and grandkids, solving jigsaw puzzles and most of all she loved to go adventure camping with her husband. A few of her other hobbies included arts and crafts with her granddaughter Vanessa and then selling them at art fairs like the Strawberry and Artichoke festivals. Her favorite flower was the yellow Rose as it was to her mother and her mother's mother and lastly her treasured elephant collection.



She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her brothers Harold Huck and Robert Huck, and her sister Helen (Huck) Stevens.



She is survived by her loving husband Henry D. Hernandez, her four children Amanda (Jim) Blinn, Benjamin (Elizabeth) Borelli, Brian (Janie) Martinez, and Adella (Peter) Batin, and Henry's three children, Tricia (Chris) Staats, Sabrina (Dan) Burdg, Henry Jr. (Michelle) Hernandez, and by her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by her cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family, and by many dear friends who loved and cared for her over her lifetime.



She will be buried at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park in Watsonville where her family is, following an open air on site memorial service on October 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. Our family sends heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated, for their generosity and kind words.

