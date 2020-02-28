Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregoria Dollente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregoria Macabeo Dollente


1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Gregoria Macabeo Dollente Obituary
Gregoria Macabeo Dollente died surrounded by her family on Feb. 21. She was 96.

She was born on May 7, 1923 in Butir Santa Maria Ilocos Sur, Philippines. She and her two youngest sons migrated to Watsonville in 1976 to join her husband Federico and the rest of her family, who arrived several years prior. She worked for Watsonville Cannery for many years. She was the "rock" of the family and enjoyed her family get-togethers on a regular basis. She was a loving and caring person; loved by so many families and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Federico and son Renato.

She is survived by her daughters Amelita Abaya, Lydia Prioste (Larry), Cresencia Valoroso (Ernesto), Nenita Victory (Jimmy); sons Elpidio Dollente (Estefania), Jerry Dollente (Grace); and daughter-in-law Marilou (Renato) Dollente. She also leavee behind 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

A visitation will be held at Mehl's Chapel on March 8 from 4:30-9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held March 9 at Valley Catholic Church at 10 a.m., followed by burial services at Valley Public Cemetery.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -