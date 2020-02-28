|
Gregoria Macabeo Dollente died surrounded by her family on Feb. 21. She was 96.
She was born on May 7, 1923 in Butir Santa Maria Ilocos Sur, Philippines. She and her two youngest sons migrated to Watsonville in 1976 to join her husband Federico and the rest of her family, who arrived several years prior. She worked for Watsonville Cannery for many years. She was the "rock" of the family and enjoyed her family get-togethers on a regular basis. She was a loving and caring person; loved by so many families and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Federico and son Renato.
She is survived by her daughters Amelita Abaya, Lydia Prioste (Larry), Cresencia Valoroso (Ernesto), Nenita Victory (Jimmy); sons Elpidio Dollente (Estefania), Jerry Dollente (Grace); and daughter-in-law Marilou (Renato) Dollente. She also leavee behind 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held at Mehl's Chapel on March 8 from 4:30-9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held March 9 at Valley Catholic Church at 10 a.m., followed by burial services at Valley Public Cemetery.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, 2020