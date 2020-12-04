Guadalupe "Robert" Munoz took his final breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven on November 5, 2020. He was 90 years young. His 10 children and their spouses will miss him deeply. His life memories will be continued through the legacy of Jose Munoz (Olga Munoz), Robert Munoz Jr. (Yvonne Munoz), Andy Munoz, Greg Munoz (Cathy Munoz), John Munoz, Jimmy Munoz, Yolanda Munoz-Burton (Shane Burton), Rick Munoz, Lorena Munoz, Gefforey Munoz. Many many grandchildren extending (4) generations. I, Yolanda Burton will proceed to refer to Robert, as "Our Dad or Daddy (Poppie)".Our Dad was born March 1,1930 in Gary Indiana to Ester Ramirez (Munoz) and Andres Munoz. He was one of 13 children. Our Dad is preceded in death by his beloved Wife, Lola (Delores) Munoz, our beloved Mother and Wife, Mary Louis Munoz and his beloved daughter, Susan Munoz (Garrett). His parents Ester and Andres Munoz and including his beloved brothers and sisters: Manuel and Natividad, Juanita, Maria and recent the death of his beloved sister, Andrea. Andrea passing on October 30, 2020. Her memorial was on the same day as her beloved brother, our Father's passing.Daddy loved cultivating the land. His career took him to become a Supervisor for several local farmers in Salinas and Watsonville, Ca.. His love for cultivating the land brought one of his favorite side job, as a Greens Keeper at our local Aptos Golf Course (in the day). Dad's early medical retirement from Salz Tannery of Santa Cruz, was brought about by a sever accident on West Cliff Drive in 1978. Daddy simply saw this as opportunity to take his children and grandchildren fishing. If they did not know how to fish, he showed them how to fish and fish well.Our "Poppie" was a man of great faith and attended his local Church when health permitted. He loved to be taken to our "Men's Prayer Breakfast. Dad's passion(s) included fishing at the Santa Cruz Wharf, fishing and camping at Seacliff State Beach in Shane and Yolanda's RV. But "Poppie's" ultimate passion was gardening. In the garden is where we would find "Poppie", cross pollinating apples with pairs without knowing the opportunity of investment in the late 70's or growing tending to his cactus and "Tunas"."Poppie" will be remembered for the many impressionable shared songs, dancing to Kumbia music, exercising to "Rocky" theme, his contagious laughter and tears when playfully asked about what is an "Ice Cream Man" called in Spanish? or asked about a "Dial Soap" commercial from the 60's. Daddy always made us laugh! He had many sayings and traditions throughout our lifetime. One for sure tradition is a identifiable whistle, the "Munoz" whistle! Our family then and now generations can be ANYWHERE and when we hear our "MUNOZ" whistle, we know one of us is nearby. Daddy would place his finger over our lips and say, "Koo Koo Baby", before bed or before we walked out the front door..he would say "Dios te bendiga" and give each one of us his "Blessing". Growing up eating Smoked Salmon and French Bread at Santa Cruz Wharf was tradition. Planning weekends to gather family and extended family from afar to BBQ's at his most favorite park, Harvey West Park in Santa Cruz. Poppies latest saying was..."Que La Vida..No Mas".. and his recent passion became watching Humming Birds. Daddy said if you place little sticks below the feeder they'd rest. So, Daddy placed the sticks and they rested. Daddy's feeders have Humming Birds all around them now.We are all so grateful to have a blessed opportunity to honor our Father for his 90th birthday in 2020 (12 days before Covid). And as his final chapter of his life came near to closing... we had the honor of giving our "Poppie" the utmost care at his home in Watsonville, Ca.Our Father will be remembered for his great love and joy for his family, fishing, gardening, the ocean, but most of all being an amazing Daddy.We ask all of you, when you look at our beautiful coastal oceans or your in awe of a beautiful garden...remember our Father, Robert Munoz.Graveside services will be held on January 4, 2020 and will be attended by family and family-friends.Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel,