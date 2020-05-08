Guadalupe Paz
Guadalupe Paz died on April 30. She was 88.

Mrs. Paz was born on May 5, 1931 and was a native of San Pedro Tesistan. She moved to Watsonville in 1979 where she lived for the remainder of her life. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was loved by many.

Mrs. Paz was preceded in death by her husband Domingo Villaron Galindo and three of her sons, Ruben Hernandez Paz, Hector Villaron, and Javier Hernandez Paz. She is also preceded in death by six of her siblings, Jose Paz, Consuelo Paz Hernandez, Hildeliza Paz Valencia, Ramiro Paz, Roberto Paz, and Dolores Paz.

Mrs. Paz is survived by her two sons, Mario Villaron and Domingo Villaron, her brother, Ezequiel Paz and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

