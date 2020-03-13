|
|
|
Hector Gracia died on Feb. 20. He was 83.
Mr. Gracia was born on April 10, 1936 to Severina and Gabriel Gracia in China Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1962 and became a citizen in 1994. He would help his mom, dad, and siblings tend to chores and their animals. He worked in various agriculture fields and the local canneries; as foreman for their clean-up crew. He also worked in the restaurant business, prior to moving to the U.S. Hector grew strawberries from the 1970s-90s. He became a restaurant owner in 1979 of "Hector's Bakery."
Mr. Gracia was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved his life, family and friends. He was a loyal and trusted friend and enjoyed playing and watching baseball, gambling at casinos and winning.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three siblings and his daughter, Jenny. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jenny R. Gracia, his children, Gabriel, Cathy, Ana Maria and Fidel, six siblings, 12 grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
His family awaits the day until they can see him again.
Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Mar. 13 to Mar. 27, 2020