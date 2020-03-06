|
Henry Sakae died at home on Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Sakae was born on May 20, 1928 and was a longtime resident of Watsonville. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, and socializing. Fishing was also his passion. As a life-long, avid, sport fisherman, he enjoyed both shore and boat fishing. Many of his friends and family have fond memories of his generosity of sharing his catch of the day with them.
Mr. Sakae was known as "Mr. Social." He looked forward to his daily morning meet-ups with his friends at the donut shop for his coffee and breakfast.
He was preceded in death by his wife Yooko Sakae.
Mr. Sakae is survived by his four children Doug Sakae, Lynne (Paul) Munemitsu, Dean (Lisa) Sakae, and Lisa (Doug) Hirahara, his two sisters, and his four grandchildren.
He will be remembered for his big, generous heart, charming and flirtatious personality, and infectious smile.
A memorial service will be held for Henry on March 14 at 3 p.m. at the Watsonville Buddhist Temple.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Mar. 6 to Mar. 20, 2020