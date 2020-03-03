|
April 1, 1927 – February 27, 2020
Hong Shert Chin, 92, and a long time resident of Watsonville, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020.
She was born in a quiet village in China on April 1, 1927 and immigrated to California when she was a young woman. Hong is predeceased by her beloved husband Hong Gee and is survived by her devoted children Grace Lau, Norma Waterson (Matthew), Carol Monaco (Bruce), Betty Chin and Debbie Chin along with four grandchildren: Charles (Ruzann), Elyse (Timothy), Stephen and Christopher.
She stayed home to raise her family when in 1971 they became the proprietors of Four Corners Market in Corralitos where she could be seen greeting customers with her warm smile and gentle nature. After retiring from "the store", Hong and her husband traveled extensively to Europe, Asia and throughout the U.S. until he died. She loved to read her morning paper, visit Four Corners, and take regular walks around the serene Corralitos country neighborhood where she resided until her passing. Hong was first and foremost a dedicated wife and mother and will be remembered and respected for her kindness.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, March 14 at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, 222 E. Lake Avenue, Watsonville CA. The family requests no flowers but to remember her kindness.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Mar. 3 to Mar. 21, 2020