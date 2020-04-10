|
Hope Zamora died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of April 2. Born to Manuel and Dolores Narvaiz on Aug. 24, 1932 in Falfurrias, Texas, she was the youngest of six children.
She married Paul Zamora Jr. on Nov. 21, 1949 and together they had two sons. Hope and Paul relocated to Watsonville in 1966. She was a housewife and ran the lunch counter at Woolworths in downtown Watsonville for many years.
Her hobbies included spending time with her family and traveling with her husband in their Fifth Wheel. She especially loved hosting family dinners during the holidays with all her grandchildren.
She leaves behind her two sons Paul (Mary) Zamora and John (Beatrice) Zamora. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was loved and will be deeply missed by so many.
A small intimate service was held on April 8 at Mehl's Chapel followed by a burial at Valley Catholic Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her beloved husband.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 10 to Apr. 24, 2020