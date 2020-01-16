|
|
|
Ida Mae Lomazzi, born on October 11, 1924, passed away peacefully at her home on January 11, 2020.
She was one of four children born to Ernest and Margaret (Brotherton) Elliott, who were dairy farmers in San Gregorio, CA. After her father was killed at an early age trying to stop runaway horses, her mother moved Ida, her sisters Ruth (deceased), Margaret (Sue) and brother Ernest (deceased) to Freedom CA where she married Dominic Zullo and brothers Sam, Victor (deceased) and sister Rosalie were born.
After leaving school, Ida went to work at Meidl Realty where she worked until retirement. During downtimes at work, Ida's boss Theresa Meidl, taught her how to knit. She became a prolific and talented knitter. In the last months of her life, she finished her last project, an afghan for a Soroptimist fundraiser. At last count, she had knitted upwards of 150 Christmas stockings for every new baby born into the family, plus quite a few for adults. She kept a calendar of all family birthdays, never forgetting to send a card to each on the appropriate day, a massive undertaking.
Ida was into her 59th year as an active member of Soroptimist, holding many offices, including president. She was also an active member of the Italian Catholic Federation; also at one time, president.
She married John Lomazzi in July of 1945, and became mother to his two sons, Gerald (deceased) and Thomas. Subsequently, she became a grandmother to Mark, Gary, Greg, Gerald (deceased) and Bradford.
Ida is survived by her sister Sue, her brother Sam (Lorraine), her sister Rosalie (Charlies), her son Thomas (Joyce); her grandsons, along with numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her niece, Ruth Ann Hall, and her caretakers, who gave her loving care.
A mass will be held in Ida's honor on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00pm at Valley Catholic Church, 2401 E. Lake Ave, Watsonville, CA 95076. A burial service will follow at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Soroptimist (scholarship fund), to Italian Catholic Federation (scholarship fund), or any .
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1, 2020