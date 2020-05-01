Ima Jean Crume died peacefully at home on April 22. She was 87.



She was born in Santa Cruz to parents Joseph Deaver and Minnie Mae Owens on August 12, 1932.



Mrs. Crume lived most of her life in North Monterey County where her and her husband raised their family. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Prunedale, loved gardening, fishing, baking, crocheting and playing cards. She was also an avid animal lover. She had an infectious laugh, a wonderful sense of humor and always lit up the room. She was loved by all who met her. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.



Mrs. Crume is survived by her two daughters: Cathy Crume and Kim Crume. She also leaves behind three siblings: Joe "Buster" Deaver, Margie Nevel and Richard Deaver. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Bob Crume, and her sister, Joan Willis.



Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

