|
|
|
Irene Riley died on March 23. She was 85.
Mrs. Riley was born on Jan. 12, 1935 in Aromas California to her parents, Guadalupe and Demetrio Martinez. She loved cooking, league bowling, shopping, watching her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She truly loved spending time with her family.
Mrs. Riley was married to Elton Riley for 63 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elton Riley, daughter Mary Ann Riley.
Survived by her children Patricia Webber, David Riley (Grace) and Mia Adams, four sisters Helen, Rachael, Cathy, and Gloria. She is also survived by four brothers Henry, Vincent, Joe and Johnny. She had six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great, great-granddaughter. Special thanks to Judy Martinez and Mia Adams for their care for mom.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 3 to Apr. 17, 2020