Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
609 Main Street
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-4751
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Riley

Send Flowers
Irene Riley Obituary
Irene Riley died on March 23. She was 85.

Mrs. Riley was born on Jan. 12, 1935 in Aromas California to her parents, Guadalupe and Demetrio Martinez. She loved cooking, league bowling, shopping, watching her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She truly loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Riley was married to Elton Riley for 63 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elton Riley, daughter Mary Ann Riley.

Survived by her children Patricia Webber, David Riley (Grace) and Mia Adams, four sisters Helen, Rachael, Cathy, and Gloria. She is also survived by four brothers Henry, Vincent, Joe and Johnny. She had six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great, great-granddaughter. Special thanks to Judy Martinez and Mia Adams for their care for mom.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 3 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -