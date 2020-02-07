|
|
|
Jack passed away at his home on January 25, 2020.
Jack was born in Butte, Montana to Clay Anderson and Laura Fishburn Anderson. He was the youngest of 4 children. The family eventually settled in Southern California where he grew up. He met and married his wife Barbara and started their family together there. They are the parents of six children – Laurie, Ken, Karen, Trenna, Bob and Jon. Jack started working in the swimming pool business for a small company called California Pools in the late 1950s. He learned the swimming pool business from the ground up and in the early 1970s started his own company called Precision Pools. In 1973 he and Barbara moved the family to Watsonville, CA. The company's reputation as a premier custom swimming pool builder grew, as did his reputation as an honest, hardworking business owner. Jack retired about 10 years ago and sold Precision Pools, Inc. to Jerry Allison. Jack married Marjorie Hogg in 2004.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, his wife Barbara (1999), daughter Karen (2010) and son Ken (2016). He is survived by his wife Marjorie, daughters Laurie (Jim) Young and Trenna (Tex) Hiner, and sons Bob and Jon, step-daughter Susan Ross and step-son Paul Cruise, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, as well as his brother Hal Anderson and several nieces and nephews. Jack loved spending time with his family, traveling, NASCAR racing, watching football and was an avid LA Rams fan.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 15 at 12 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, 255 Holm Road, Watsonville, CA.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 7 to Feb. 29, 2020