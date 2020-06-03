James (Jim) Anthony Resetar previously of Watsonville, CA, passed away on June 1, 2020 from Leukemia related issues.



He leaves his wife of 51 years, Molly Ebie Resetar, three daughters, Jennifer Rego of Watsonville, Deanna Resetar and Megan Resetar of Medford, Oregon.



He leaves 6 grandchildren, Andrew Carter, Daniel Carter, Melanie-Rose Carter, Dakota Rego, Corey Rego and Halina Lipson, two brothers Larry Resetar (Patty) and Steven Resetar (Joey), and various nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony (Jerry) Peter Resetar and Gloria Rose (Steele) Resetar.



Jim served in the United States Navy and was deployed to Vietnam during the years 1965 to 1967



Jim was a loving father and grandfather. His children were the focus of this life. He enjoyed camping with his family and he took his grandchildren hunting, fishing and shooting practice constantly over the years. In addition, Jim was every man's friend.



There will be no memorial service.



The family requests contributions be sent to the Leukemia Association, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 98018

