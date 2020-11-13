1/1
James Edward Edsberg
James Edward Edsberg Jr., a lifelong resident of Watsonville, died peacefully on Nov. 6. He was 92 years old.

Mr. Edsberg was born in Watsonville on April 30, 1928. He spent his entire life in Watsonville and worked in mechanical maintenance at Kaiser for more than 40 years.

He loved collecting antique trucks, playing with small engine toys such as tractors and he also really loved riding his lawnmower. Mr. Edsberg was a member of the American Trucks Historical Society, as well as the Old Fellows Association in Watsonville. He and his wife Andrea were very active members in Watsonville's Filipino community.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Andrea Edsberg. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward Sr. and Franchelle Edsberg, his brother, Jack Edsberg, and sisters; Clara Kralj, Joyce Upson and Beverly Brillhart.

There will be a family viewing and rosary at Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Nov. 15 from 5-9pm with the rosary starting at 6pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Nov. 16 at 10am, followed by a burial at Pioneer Cemetery at 11 am. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no reception.

Published in Watsonville from Nov. 13 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
