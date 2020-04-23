|
January 7, 1932 – April 12, 2020
Resident of Watsonville
Jim was born on January 7, 1932 in Palo Alto, California to Menno and Grace Klay. He moved shortly thereafter with his family to a ranch in Prunedale, where he grew up as a kid. At the young age of eighteen, Jim enlisted in the service. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee from 1951-1955, building runways in the Marshall Islands, Kwajalein Atoll. After returning from the service, Jim came back to the Watsonville area where his family lived and ran a local grocery store called Valley View Market in Corralitos. Jim then secured a job working as a Fireman for the Southern Pacific Railroad for a short period of time. During this time, he met his future wife, Patricia Hewett of Corralitos. Soon after meeting, the two were married on Dec 8, 1957. Jim and Pat had three sons: James Michael Klay, Jeffery Todd Klay, and John Patrick Klay.
Jim worked for Pacific Gas and Electric over 25 years. He retired in 1983 in the position of Operating Foreman, Steam Generation Division. Over the next 37 years, Jim could be found out on one of the many golf courses in the Monterey Bay area, or out on the road traveling in the RV club with his wife and friends, or socializing with friends from SIRS organization. Jim also loved spending time at his workshop taking care of his rental properties and/or socializing with his buddies. He was known by many as Mr. "Fix-It" man. If something was broken or not working properly you called Jim and he would always be willing to devote his time and energy helping you out in any way possible. Jim was also blessed with having a green thumb. Every year he would plant, grow, and tend his garden at one of his properties. Many neighbors, friends, and family members shared in his rich harvest that was always delivered with his gentle smile.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Menno Klay (1968), his mother, Grace Klay (1983), his son, Michael Klay (2010), and his sister, Win Guthrie (2020). He leaves behind a loving family: his wife Pat Klay, his son Jeff (Michelle) Klay, and his son John Klay, his sister Kay Klay, his grandchildren: Stevan, Kristopher, Kylee, Krysten, Chase, and Alexandra, and his great-grandchild, Jude Michael Leggett (Joey and Kylee Leggett). He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Corralitos Community Church along with a Graveside Service at the Pajaro Valley Memorial Park, to be determined at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 23 to May 9, 2020