It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the family of Janet Rae Fulton announces her unexpected passing on December 22, 2019.
She was born in Long Beach, California on March 30, 1938 to parents Robert Clifford Lowery and Elsa Marian Lowery. She grew up with a deep love for animals, attending Wilson High in Long Beach and later UC Davis initially to become a veterinarian. In college she met the love of her life Lawrence Fulton and they were married on September 26, 1959 in Gardner, Nevada. Together they moved to Prunedale in 1961 and raised two daughters, Susan and Barbara.
Janet enjoyed the little things in being a mother and was an accomplished seamstress, known for sewing elaborate quilts and dresses. In 1986 she completed her dream of finishing college graduating from San Jose State University. With her degree she worked outside the home with the Monterey County Free Libraries for decades, supporting her avid love of reading and education. She was incredibly proud of, and loved each of, her four grandchildren, and all of their accomplishments.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence Fulton; her two daughters Susan Bliznik and Barbara Fulton-Beadle (Chet Beadle); her four grandchildren Garrett Daniels, Sierra Barnett and Kaitlyn Beadle, Sydney Beadle; as well as her sister Patricia Bowers (Charles Bowers); and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will take place January 9, 2020 at 1pm at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, 222 E. Lake Ave Watsonville Ca. Gravesite services to follow at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park. Per request of family, in lieu of flowers we graciously request a donation in Jan's name to the .
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 18, 2020