|
|
|
Jason Raymond Silva, 37 passed away due to a senseless act of street racing on Feb 25, 2020. He was born October 18, 1982 to Thomas Lee Silva and Sharon Rose Buckman. Jason loved his music, rapping, reading his bible, the Indianapolis Colts, 2pac, spending time with his siblings. Jason leaves behind 3 son's Elliott, Shamus and Adam Silva. Jason was preceded in death by his sister Nicole Spence, brother Jeremiah Silva, Step dad Greg Perry Spence and Mother Sharon Rose Buckman.
His brothers and sisters loved him very much and will be missing him forever.
Survived by his Siblings Robert and Tina Chavez, O'Shauna Silva, Ericka Silva, Tommy Silva and Deborah Molina, Amber Silva and Tony Rodriguez, Greg and Joanna Spence, and Kalvin Spence and Carisma Hernandez. Numerous nieces, nephews.
Mehl's Colonial Chapel is handling arrangements please direct any donations to Mehl's or his donation page GoFundMe Jason Silva organized by Deborah Molina. Thank you to all Jason's friends and community on his loved ones behalf.
Service for Jason will be held March 20, 2020 from 9a.m.-12p.m. following his burial at Valley Public Cemetery. Jasons's brother Jeremiah Silva, Step Dad Greg Spence and Mother Sharon Buckman cremations will be buried with Jason.
Rest Easy Bro we know you'll be Rapping In Paradise 777.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Mar. 11 to Mar. 28, 2020