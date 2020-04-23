|
Jean E. (Musante) Mann, born August 31, 1925, died April 19, 2020 a native of (Corralitos) Watsonville, CA.
Jean was a hard working lady from an early age dedicated to the many companies she worked for. Jean was married to the love of her life Lloyde S. Mann for 42 years. He preceded her in death in 1996.
Jean was a great homemaker and loved gardening, especially growing beautiful flowers. Her yard was always a showplace, winning "house and garden" recognition of the month in 2002.
Jean was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by one sister Mary A. Geyon of Watsonville, CA and many nieces, nephews and friends.
At Jean's request no service will be held. Celebration of life will be announced at later date, and burial will take place at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations to Bridge Hospice, 601 East Romie Lane, Suite #4 Salinas, CA 93901. Thank you very much from the family of Jean Mann.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 23 to May 9, 2020