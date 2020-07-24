Jennifer King West of Twain Harte, Calif. died on July 9. She was 48.
Born June 5, 1972 in Watsonville, to Don and Sylvia Lazo, Mrs. King graduated from Watsonville High in 1990.
Married to Rick West in 1993, the two of them enjoyed 26 years of marriage, camping, traveling and making a home for themselves and their two children, Tori and Jesse.
Mrs. King was a faithful wife, an amazing mother, a loyal friend and a successful business woman. She had been with the company JuicePlus for five years, and recently made Qualifying Sales Coordinator. She also worked cleaning an AirBnB, and at a local laundromat.
She loved music, dancing, being goofy, singing and worshipping the lord, often at the top of her lungs, and laughing.
Mrs. King is survived by her husband of 26 years, Rick West, her daughter Victoria, 12, and son Jesse, 8.
She is also survived by parents Don and Sylvia Lazo in Watsonville, brother Chris (Brianna) Lazo in Santa Barbara, sister Michelle Lazo in Texas and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
And still she laughs…
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.