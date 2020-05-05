(Yoshiko Kayama)

November 15, 1928 to April 26, 2020



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful and beloved Mother, Mother in Law and Grandmother, Jerrie (Yoshiko) Simmons. She was the oldest of five children born to Kiyoji and Fumiko Kayama in Migochi, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan.



She was the mother of two sons, Tom Simmons (GeriAnne) of Royal Oaks and Bobby Simmons of Las Vegas and grandmother to Adam Simmons (Texas), Gregory Simmons (Mill Valley, CA) and Nikole Simmons (North Carolina). She was preceded in death by her former husband, Henry Simmons of Oklahoma. Jerrie and her sons moved to Watsonville in 1969 where she was employed by the former Green Giant Processing Plant in Watsonville for 25 years, retiring in 1994.



At a young age, Jerrie traveled throughout Japan enjoying the scenery and taking photos of many beautiful sites. While in the states, she enjoyed traveling to the Bay Area and local coastal locations visiting parks and Japanese gardens.



After retirement, she moved to San Jose where she resided for 23 years. When age and health became a concern, she moved back to Watsonville in 2016 to be closer to her family. After suffering a recent illness, it was decided that she live with her son and his wife. Her last few months were spent visiting with friends and family and watching Japanese television.



Her family would like to thank the Watsonville Buddhist Temple for the kindness shown to Jerrie while living there and also to Hospice of Santa Cruz County for their dedication and attentiveness during Jerries' illness.



As per her wishes, there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Watsonville Buddhist Temple or to Hospice of Santa Cruz County.



Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Mehl's Colonial Chapel.



Autumn wind of eve,

blow away the clouds that mass

over the moon's pure light

and the mists that cloud our mind,

do thou sweep away as well.

Now we disappear,

well, what must we think of it?

From the sky we came.

Now we may go back again.



Hojo Ujimasa

(1538-1590)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store