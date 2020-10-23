Jessika Ronquillo Mahler died on Oct. 12. She was 27.
Mrs. Ronquillo Mahler married the love of her life, Cody Mahler, on Nov. 10, 2018. Although their marriage was short, it was full of the deepest kind of love imaginable.
Mrs. Ronquillo Mahler worked as a medical assistant at Palo Alto Medical Foundation helping bring life into the world. She loved all things Harry Potter, writing poetry and family traditions, but most of all she loved her dog Luna.
Mrs. Ronquillo Mahler was the best gift-giver ever. She loved picking out just the right thing for each person. If she could not find the right thing, she would make something to ensure it was perfect.
She is survived by her loving husband Cody, mother Maria Jose, father Armando, sister Christy, brother Isaiah, grandmother Ana Maria, Stepfather Paul, mother-in-law Melanie and father-in-law Kevin.
Services will be held on Oct. 25 at 1024 Cayuga St. in Santa Cruz at 2:30pm. Attendees will be limited. The service will be streamed on the Santa Cruz SDA Church's YouTube page. The family requests that people send flowers to 1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz or, donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.