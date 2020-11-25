Jesus "Jesse" Ramon Limon Jr. died on Nov. 7. He was 26.
Mr. Limon Jr. was born on June 20, 1994 and was a resident of Castroville his entire life. He loved the outdoors and hiking with his family and friends. He loved barbecuing, family time, and quality time with his "fur babies"/dogs. He also loved watching football and baseball. He adored his children more than anything. His family will miss him dearly and his memory will forever be cherished by all who knew him.
Mr. Limon Jr. is preceded in death by his father, Jesus Ramon Limon Sr.
He is survived by his fiancée Stephanie Ferguson, his two children, Jesus Ramon Limon III and Lula Renee Limon, and by his mother, Rose Marie Limon. He is also survived by his two sisters, Anita Limon and Adrianna Limon, and by his brother, James Limon.
Due to Covid-19, the family has decided to hold private services.
Donations can be made to a go-fund-me account at gf.me/u/y7tqd8
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.