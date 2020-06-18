Jesus Zamudio died on June 11 in Royal Oaks. He was 101.
Mr. Zamudio died surrounded by his loved ones. He was a very happy person with a great sense of humor. He loved music and enjoyed being surrounded by his large family. At his advanced age he spent a lot of time outdoors tending his cactus, corn and chayote crops. He also enjoyed playing cards and visiting the casinos.
Mr. Zamudio was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Francisca Zamudio.
He is survived by his children; Nolberta, Luis, Chepa, Javier, Lucia, Evaristo, Lupe, Cruz, Salvador, Isidro, Teresa, Juana and his brother, Daniel Zamudio. He is also survived by his 59 grandchildren, 120 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 19 at 10am at Assumption Church, with burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Watsonville from Jun. 18 to Jul. 3, 2020.