Joan Marylin Dabney, age 81, passed away peacefully at home in Watsonville, CA on September 02, 2020, surrounded in love by her family.



She is survived by her two daughters Terri Dabney and Pam Dabney, her son-in-law Todd Andersen and her four brothers, Jerry, Olin, Gene and Roy Wahrmund.



Joan received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Phillips Jr. College in 1995.



Joan was born on October 05, 1938 in Fredricksberg, Texas to Paula and Herbert Wahrmund.



She loved animals and considered Terri and Pam's dogs (Mini, Ruffles & Rue) to be her 4-legged grandkids. Woof!



Joan loved to read, she enjoyed cross-stitching and could beat anyone at a game of Scrabble. She was an amazing cook and knew her way around a German Potato Salad!



Per her request, her ashes will be scattered in Half Moon Bay, California.

