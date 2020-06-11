Joaquin Segura

Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born and raised in La Angostura, Michoacán, Mexico, a small town founded by his family. As a young man he enjoyed traveling and exploring many cities in Mexico including Mexico City where he lived and worked as a barber. He moved to Watsonville after working numerous jobs in the United States under the Bracero Program. He retired from Kitayama Brothers Flowery Nursery in Watsonville after 25 years of service.



Joaquin leaves his wife of 56 years, Guadalupe, his sons, Joaquin "Chuck" (Irene), Albert "Tito" (Bertha), Aaron (Melissa), daughters Laura Gallardo (Hector), Claudia Splane (Jamal), and Amber. He leaves 5 grandsons and 9 granddaughters along with 2 great grandchildren. His granddaughter Natalie Ann Splane preceded him in death.



He was an avid baseball fan and watched baseball daily during the season. He loved gardening, raising pigeons, and most of all, playing his guitar and singing.



He is remembered for his sharp memory and storytelling and loved to make people laugh. His legacy is one of humility and love and leaves his grandchildren many beautiful stories of faith, family, forgiveness, and compassion. He was proud to have become a US citizen and vote for the first time at the age of 86.



Catholic services will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Pajaro on Monday, June 15. Visitation by friends from 4-6:30pm. Rosary prayers at 7pm, for family only, due to social distancing requirements. Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 16 with a Catholic Mass starting at 1pm and burial at Valley Public Cemetery. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.



Donations can be made to local organizations that are close to the family:

