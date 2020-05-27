The Artiste

3/2/1969 - 3/24/2020



John is survived by his parents Mary and Denny Kaufman, his sister Lisa Kaufman, and his son Tobias Carl. He was born in Oakland, California, raised in Scotts Valley, California. John was a dry waller, and was a hard worker, working all over the Monterey Bay Area, keeping his co-workers laughing. John was an amazing B.M.X. rider and a talented artist. More importantly, he was a wonderful guitar player! He played in local bands Aggravengeance, Fiend Master Freak, Spaceboy, Mota Burro, and many others, too numerous to count. He loved music and was always putting energy towards it, a gracious player always making people feel welcome. John had the moves when it came to cooking and B.B.Q's; no one left hungry! A lover of life and laughs, he was always reminding us "Up With People!". He will always be loved and remembered for his kind ways and giant heart, and great sense of humor. We all love and miss him dearly.



Hello John, my most loving friend. This is a message to you from me, and the many people in this world that love you so much and respect you. It's been rough on us all to miss you the way we do. The joy and kindness and laughter you always shared is in our hearts. Thank you for showing us how to be genuine; to show us rookies a thing or two about how to live. We are all going to march forward being better people because of your spirit. We are going to carry you on in our hearts and souls. I am hoping you are out there in the stars and clouds, the ocean, the wind, the sky, in the soul of the universe. We will always feel you that way. I hope you are up there jamming the fat riffs, painting with the clouds, smiling and laughing. When I play my drums the beats are for you. The world feels strange without you to help bring the balance around, but I know we will all try our best to follow your lead. Would you keep making us laugh? Say hello to the meteor showers, the shooting stars, shine bright! We will always send you joy and love. We will always honor and carry you in our hearts. Tuffy says Hi! I will try to hold down the fort and keep it going. I love you with everything I've got! Thank you John. Happy Trails! I won't forget.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store