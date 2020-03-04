|
|
|
The Fisherman as he was known:
John L. North Sr. was a man that rose well above the station in which he was born. In 1934, John L. North was born to William North and Della Louise Lanier. Growing up, he learned to be a sponge and took in as much information as any boy could learn. He joined the Air Force after high school to serve his country in the Korean War. A man of many talents, but his one gift was making people laugh, to forget their troubles. God never promises us a time in which we live…only from sun up to sun down. He opened his eyes on March 3, 1934 and closed his eyes on February 29, 2020.
He leaves behind 2 sisters: Barbara Hughey (of Ceres, CA), and Lavonne Tucker (of Lancaster, CA); his wife Myra of 33 years; his children: Vanessa Hanley (of Portland, OR), John North Jr. (of Freedom, CA), Toni North (of Milpitas, CA), Margarila Anzaldo (of Watsonville, CA), BeaJea North (Freedom, CA), Seclenda Poynter (Portland, OR), and Annamarie Freeman (Beaverton, OR); his stepchildren: Derrick and Thil (of Castroville, CA) and Leann and Christina (in the Philippines). He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Although, his accomplishments were many, he most enjoyed working for the County of Santa Cruz and being part of the Filipino Community of Watsonville and Salinas, as well as spending his mornings at the Santa Cruz Wharf; fishing for souls. His favorite Bible chapter was Ephesians 6: The Whole Armor of God.
A visitation will be held at Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5-9pm, with a Rosary at 7pm. Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 12 pm. Burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Mar. 4 to Mar. 21, 2020